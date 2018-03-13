Great Groceries: Baked Chicken and Cheese Egg Rolls

Baked Chicken and Cheese Egg Rolls

1 (15.5 oz.) can black beans, rinsed and drained

1 red bell pepper, finely chopped

1 (10 oz.) can corn, drained

1 (4 oz.) can diced green chilies, drained

2 Tbsp. chopped green onion

1 cup diced cooked chicken breast

1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese

1 tsp. chili powder

1 tsp. ground cumin

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

1 package egg roll wrappers

1 Tbsp. olive oil

Salsa and plain Greek yogurt for serving



Preheat oven to 425º.

Combine beans, pepper, corn, green chilies, green onion, chicken, cheese, chili powder, cumin, salt and garlic powder in a medium bowl and stir to combine.

Spoon about 3 tablespoons of filling into the middle bottom third of each wrapper, leaving some space around the edges. Fold sides over and then roll up the egg roll. Seal by brushing edges with water. Place seam side down on a greased baking sheet. Brush tops of each egg roll with olive oil.

Bake for 15 minutes, until egg rolls are golden brown and edges are crispy. Serve with salsa and yogurt.