'Missing and endangered' 11-year-old found in Youngstown school

The Youngstown Police Department has canceled an alert asking for the community to help find an endangered 11-year-old girl.

According to police, officials received a call from a Youngstown City School saying that the young girl, Jenya Ingram was there.

Officials say they have notified her parents.

Ingram was reported missing after last being seen shortly after 8 pm on Monday.

Police say they were initially concerned because Ingram has a condition which requires medication