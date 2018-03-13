Penguins goaltender Murray nearing return from concussion

Browns star tackle Joe Thomas has not informed the team of his future plans as Cleveland prepares to sign free agents.More >>
Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Matt Murray is nearing a return from a concussion that's sidelined him for two weeks.More >>
Seth Jones scored two first-period power-play goals, and the Columbus Blue Jackets won their fifth straight, 5-2 over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night.More >>
Boys' High School Basketball State Tournament Division II | Canton Regional Lakeview (20-6) vs Cleveland Villa Angela St. Joe's (17-6) Thursday 6:15 pm at the Canton Civic Center Division III | Canton Regional LaBrae ( 24-1) vs Canton Central Catholic (16-9) Wednesday 6:15 pm at the Canton FieldhouseMore >>
PIAA Boys & Girls State Basketball Playoffs: 2nd round pairingsMore >>
High school basketball scores from Saturday, March 10, 2018.More >>
High school basketball scores from Friday, march 9, 2018.More >>
Julius Randle had a career-high 36 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists, and the Los Angeles Lakers auditioned for LeBron James' favor in free agency with a 127-113 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on...More >>
