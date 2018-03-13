Students, bus driver throw fists in fight caught on video

Niles Police say a twenty-year-old woman has been charged with driving under the influence after a test revealed she had drugs in her system when she struck a building Monday night.More >>
Niles Police say a twenty-year-old woman has been charged with driving under the influence after a test revealed she had drugs in her system when she struck a building Monday night.More >>
A Streetsboro man described by prosecutors as a "con-man", is facing fraud charges across Northeast Ohio, including charges for check fraud in Trumbull County. Once a young candidate for Streetsboro mayor, 30-year-old Brett McClafferty is looking at possible prison time stemming from a case out of Portage County along with legal trouble in Trumbull, Summit, Geauga and Cuyahoga counties. McClafferty was secretly indicted January 30 on a felony charge of passing bad checks, ...More >>
A Streetsboro man described by prosecutors as a "con-man", is facing fraud charges across Northeast Ohio, including charges for check fraud in Trumbull County. Once a young candidate for Streetsboro mayor, 30-year-old Brett McClafferty is looking at possible prison time stemming from a case out of Portage County along with legal trouble in Trumbull, Summit, Geauga and Cuyahoga counties. McClafferty was secretly indicted January 30 on a felony charge of passing bad checks, ...More >>
The Youngstown Police Department is asking for the community to help find an endangered 11-year-old girl who is missing.More >>
The Youngstown Police Department is asking for the community to help find an endangered 11-year-old girl who is missing.More >>
Multi-vehicle traffic accidents in Austintown have forced the temporary shut down of westbound traffic on Interstate 80.More >>
Multi-vehicle traffic accidents in Austintown have forced the temporary shut down of westbound traffic on Interstate 80.More >>
Several students have been captured on video fighting a school bus driver in Ohio and knocking him to the ground.More >>
Several students have been captured on video fighting a school bus driver in Ohio and knocking him to the ground.More >>
A former television weatherman who legally changed his name to Meteorologist Drew Anderson says there's a 100 percent chance of politics: He's pursuing a run for Congress in Pennsylvania under the new moniker.More >>
A former television weatherman who legally changed his name to Meteorologist Drew Anderson says there's a 100 percent chance of politics: He's pursuing a run for Congress in Pennsylvania under the new moniker.More >>
An Ohio village ordered to pay back $3 million in citations stemming from automated traffic cameras is taking its case to the state Supreme Court.More >>
An Ohio village ordered to pay back $3 million in citations stemming from automated traffic cameras is taking its case to the state Supreme Court.More >>
Authorities say an unresponsive, 4-year-old child pronounced dead at a suburban Cleveland hospital had burn marks and was emaciated and bruised.More >>
Authorities say an unresponsive, 4-year-old child pronounced dead at a suburban Cleveland hospital had burn marks and was emaciated and bruised.More >>
A southwestern Ohio babysitter is accused of abusing a 3-year-old girl whose family says the child was left brain dead.More >>
A southwestern Ohio babysitter is accused of abusing a 3-year-old girl whose family says the child was left brain dead.More >>
The manager of an Ohio restaurant says a woman stole money from a donation box intended to help the families of two slain officers and spent it on a nearby lottery machine.More >>
The manager of an Ohio restaurant says a woman stole money from a donation box intended to help the families of two slain officers and spent it on a nearby lottery machine.More >>
Police say an Ohio hotel employee who was shot while working behind the counter has died.More >>
Police say an Ohio hotel employee who was shot while working behind the counter has died.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with murder in Juvenile Court in Cincinnati for the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old high school student last week.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with murder in Juvenile Court in Cincinnati for the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old high school student last week.More >>
Ice-covered roadways and blowing snow have led to numerous accidents with some fatalities on interstates in southwest Ohio.More >>
Ice-covered roadways and blowing snow have led to numerous accidents with some fatalities on interstates in southwest Ohio.More >>