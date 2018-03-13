Americans expected to spend most ever this St. Patrick's Day

Over 149 million Americans are expected to go green this weekend.

According to a survey by the National Retail Federation, we plan to spend a record $5.3 billion for Saint Patrick's day this year. That boils down to $39.65 per person up from last year's $37.92.

One of the reasons expected to spend more? It's on a Saturday and for many people that's an excuse to party harder.

The survey says 83% of people will be wearing green, 31% will have an Irish dinner and 27% will be going to a party or a bar.

Party stores are selling more St. patty's merch these days.

"We have a huge selection of Saint Patty's day merchandise. Wearables is really the focus for St. Patty's day. Already people have decorated their homes and bars," said Jeff Lyda from Party On in Niles.

The outside tent is already set up at O'Donold's in Austintown as they expect nearly 50,000 people on Saturday.It's the most visited spot on the 17th in the valley with bands playing all day and into the night and beer flows like the river Shannon.

They will be serving a lot of food there as well. In fact they have a set Saint Patrick's Day menu of Irish delights.

"The kegs and eggs in the morning, the corned beef hash. We do a lot of that people start early. They want to get some food in them obviously they will be drinking," said William Bowser of O'Donold's.

Though the day provides a boost to local economies, local police hope you'll do the right thing and spend a little on Uber drivers as opposed to spending money for a DUI attorney.