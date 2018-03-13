Snow Showers, Cold Temperatures Through Friday

Chief Meteorologist Eric Wilhelm's Forecast

The threat for snow showers and flurries will continue Wednesday, with the most numerous snowflakes likely in the morning and midday hours. A break from the snow is likely Wednesday evening but flurries will return toward daybreak Thursday. The end of the work week is also looking brisk and cold with a chance for flurries. In most of the region, snow is not expected to add up to much. Accumulations of up to a couple or few inches might occur in areas north and east of Youngstown.

The weekend will begin with cold temperatures but the afternoon will be nicer on Saturday. Sunday will be even warmer with plenty of sunshine in the forecast. The warming trend will be short-lived; another shot of cold air is on the way next week.