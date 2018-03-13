Streetsboro man indicted in alleged Trumbull County check fraud scheme

A Streetsboro man described by prosecutors as a "con-man" is facing fraud charges across Northeast Ohio, including charges related to alleged check fraud in Trumbull County.

Once a young candidate for Streetsboro mayor, 30-year-old Brett McClafferty is looking at possible prison time stemming from a case out of Portage County along with legal trouble in Trumbull, Summit, Geauga, and Cuyahoga counties.

McClafferty was secretly indicted January 30 on a felony charge of passing bad checks, petty theft and forgery in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.

He's accused of allegedly passing bad checks totaling $13,500 in Trumbull County between June 6 and June 9 of 2017.

The Trumbull County prosecutor's office is not commenting on the case pending the outcome in court.

It's not the only alleged scheme McClafferty is accused of in Northeast Ohio.

Portage County Assistant Prosecutor Sean Scahill tells 21 News that McClafferty faces three years in prison after he was convicted of forgery and theft by a Portage County jury Monday.

McClafferty is accused of opening a bank account in Howland in the summer of 2017, then passing bad checks twice in Ravenna out of that account. Scahill says McClafferty pocketing $3,500 from those checks.

He says the self-proclaimed businessman dressed the part in court, but is nothing more than a "con-man".

Scahill says McClafferty is facing similar charges in Summit, Geauga and Cuyahoga counties. In Cuyahoga County, he says McClafferty is facing fraud charges that total near the six-figure range.

McClafferty pleaded not guilty to the secret indictment in Trumbull County in early February.

He's due back in court Thursday for a pre-trial. He remains in the Portage County jail without bond pending his sentencing on a case on charges in that county.

McClafferty first made headlines when he ran for mayor of Streetsboro at the age of 19.