Streetsboro man indicted in alleged Trumbull County check fraud - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Streetsboro man indicted in alleged Trumbull County check fraud scheme

Posted: Updated:
By Lindsay McCoy, WFMJ Weekend Today Anchor
Connect
WARREN, Ohio -

A Streetsboro man described by prosecutors as a "con-man" is facing fraud charges across Northeast Ohio, including charges related to alleged check fraud in Trumbull County.

Once a young candidate for Streetsboro mayor, 30-year-old Brett McClafferty is looking at possible prison time stemming from a case out of Portage County along with legal trouble in Trumbull, Summit, Geauga, and Cuyahoga counties.

McClafferty was secretly indicted January 30 on a felony charge of passing bad checks, petty theft and forgery in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.

He's accused of allegedly passing bad checks totaling $13,500 in Trumbull County between June 6 and June 9 of 2017.

The Trumbull County prosecutor's office is not commenting on the case pending the outcome in court.

It's not the only alleged scheme McClafferty is accused of in Northeast Ohio.

Portage County Assistant Prosecutor Sean Scahill tells 21 News that McClafferty faces three years in prison after he was convicted of forgery and theft by a Portage County jury Monday.

McClafferty is accused of opening a bank account in Howland in the summer of 2017, then passing bad checks twice in Ravenna out of that account. Scahill says McClafferty pocketing $3,500 from those checks. 

He says the self-proclaimed businessman dressed the part in court, but is nothing more than a "con-man".

Scahill says McClafferty is facing similar charges in Summit, Geauga and Cuyahoga counties. In Cuyahoga County, he says McClafferty is facing fraud charges that total near the six-figure range.

McClafferty pleaded not guilty to the secret indictment in Trumbull County in early February. 

He's due back in court Thursday for a pre-trial. He remains in the Portage County jail without bond pending his sentencing on a case on charges in that county.

McClafferty first made headlines when he ran for mayor of Streetsboro at the age of 19.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Families of 2 Austin package bomb victims knew each other

    Families of 2 Austin package bomb victims knew each other

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 9:04 PM EDT2018-03-14 01:04:26 GMT
    (Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP). Authorities investigate the scene after multiple explosions in Austin on Monday, March 12, 2018. Police are responding to another explosion Monday, that badly injured a woman, hours after a packa...(Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP). Authorities investigate the scene after multiple explosions in Austin on Monday, March 12, 2018. Police are responding to another explosion Monday, that badly injured a woman, hours after a packa...
    Three package bombs left on doorsteps in suburban neighborhoods have exploded in less than two weeks in Texas' capital city, killing two people and wounding two others.More >>
    Three package bombs left on doorsteps in suburban neighborhoods have exploded in less than two weeks in Texas' capital city, killing two people and wounding two others.More >>

  • Storm blasts winter-weary Northeast; thousands lose power

    Storm blasts winter-weary Northeast; thousands lose power

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 8:56 PM EDT2018-03-14 00:56:47 GMT
    (Erica Yoon /The Roanoke Times via AP). A vehicle drives through snow on Bent Mountain Road near Snake Drive in Copper Hill, Floyd County, Va., Monday, March 12, 2018.(Erica Yoon /The Roanoke Times via AP). A vehicle drives through snow on Bent Mountain Road near Snake Drive in Copper Hill, Floyd County, Va., Monday, March 12, 2018.
    The third major nor'easter in two weeks is starting to slam the storm-battered Northeast with more than a foot of snow and high winds expected in some areas.More >>
    The third major nor'easter in two weeks is starting to slam the storm-battered Northeast with more than a foot of snow and high winds expected in some areas.More >>

  • Russia calls poisoning accusations by Britain 'nonsense'

    Russia calls poisoning accusations by Britain 'nonsense'

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 6:44 PM EDT2018-03-13 22:44:15 GMT
    (AP Photo/Frank Augstein). Military forces work on a van in Winterslow, England, Monday, March 12, 2018, as investigations continue into the nerve-agent poisoning of Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, in Salisbury, England, on Sunday...(AP Photo/Frank Augstein). Military forces work on a van in Winterslow, England, Monday, March 12, 2018, as investigations continue into the nerve-agent poisoning of Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, in Salisbury, England, on Sunday...
    Britain's government is considering various ways to deal with the poisoning of an ex-spy as it awaits a Russian government response to its claim of Russian involvement.More >>
    Britain's government is considering various ways to deal with the poisoning of an ex-spy as it awaits a Russian government response to its claim of Russian involvement.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms