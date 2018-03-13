Niles PD: Driver had drugs in her system when she hit same building twice

A Streetsboro man described by prosecutors as a "con-man", is facing fraud charges across Northeast Ohio, including charges for check fraud in Trumbull County.More >>
A woman has been sentenced for allegedly stealing $200,000 from her Youngstown employer.More >>
The debate over the arming of teachers is taking place across the country and here in the Valley.More >>
The Youngstown Police Department is asking for the community to help find an endangered 11-year-old girl who is missing.More >>
As students around the nation prepare to for a day of rallies, walkouts, and protests to showcase solidarity after a deadly school shooting in Florida, schools around the valley are thinking about how best to allow students to exercise their rights while keeping them safe.More >>
Several students have been captured on video fighting a school bus driver in Ohio and knocking him to the ground.More >>
A former television weatherman who legally changed his name to Meteorologist Drew Anderson says there's a 100 percent chance of politics: He's pursuing a run for Congress in Pennsylvania under the new moniker.More >>
An Ohio village ordered to pay back $3 million in citations stemming from automated traffic cameras is taking its case to the state Supreme Court.More >>
Authorities say an unresponsive, 4-year-old child pronounced dead at a suburban Cleveland hospital had burn marks and was emaciated and bruised.More >>
A southwestern Ohio babysitter is accused of abusing a 3-year-old girl whose family says the child was left brain dead.More >>
The manager of an Ohio restaurant says a woman stole money from a donation box intended to help the families of two slain officers and spent it on a nearby lottery machine.More >>
Police say an Ohio hotel employee who was shot while working behind the counter has died.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with murder in Juvenile Court in Cincinnati for the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old high school student last week.More >>
Ice-covered roadways and blowing snow have led to numerous accidents with some fatalities on interstates in southwest Ohio.More >>
