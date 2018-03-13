Niles PD: Driver had drugs in her system when she hit same building twice

Niles Police say a twenty-year-old woman has been charged with driving under the influence after a test revealed she had drugs in her system when she struck a building Monday night.

According to a report, Jaylan Hoschar, of Youngstown, was driving through the parking lot of the Niles Park Plaza when she allegedly struck a vacant building.

Officers say Hoschar struck the building, backed the car up, and then drove into the building again.

According to the report, urinalysis tests came back positive for the presence of drugs.

Officials say the tests have not yet revealed whether there was also alcohol in Hoschar's system.

Police say Hoschar was not injured in the crash.

The report indicates that she was cited for driving under the influence.