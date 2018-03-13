Increased police presence for National Walkout Day in Canfield and Campbell

Canfield and Campbell Police Departments say both districts will see an increase of police presence for National School Walkout Day on Wednesday.

Students all over the nation are expected to walk out of school at 10 am in honor of the victims involved in the Parkland School shooting.

The Canfield Police Department posted on Facebook saying the department has investigated every concern and potential threats that were reported for Wednesday.

"The results of our criminal investigations have revealed no credible threat for tomorrow and beyond. Due to the increased concern regarding the safety of our children, the Canfield Police Department will have additional police officers in the high school, middle school, and elementary schools in an attempt to reduce the community's fear of danger," said Canfield Police Chief Chuck Colucci.

Campbell police say there will also be an increased police presence on their campus as well.

"Please have a discussion with your child informing them of the increased officer presence and why it is necessary to ensure student safety while participating in a peaceful protest that is based on very volatile political and social issues," said Mayor Nick Phillips.

Mayor Phillips said Police Chief Dennis Puskarcik is in direct contact with school officials and is working with them to organize the safety of everyone involved.

"Above all else, myself, Chief Puskarcik and the entire Campbell Police Department want students, parents, and faculty to be safe and will take every step to ensure the health and welfare of all peaceful protesters," said Mayor Phillips.