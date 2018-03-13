Champion police investigating threat at middle school - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Champion police investigating threat at middle school

Posted: Updated:
By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
Connect
CHAMPION TWP., Ohio -

Parents and students are concerned Tuesday evening after a student at Champion Middle School allegedly threatened another student.

Champion Superintendent Pamela Hood says the school is dealing with the student directly.

Hood says Champion police are involved and are going to discipline the student. 

School officials say there has not been a previous problem with this particular student. 

Hood says no weapon was involved. 

21 News has reached out to Champion police but has not heard back yet.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Families of 2 Austin package bomb victims knew each other

    Families of 2 Austin package bomb victims knew each other

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 12:12 AM EDT2018-03-14 04:12:52 GMT
    (Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP). Authorities investigate the scene after multiple explosions in Austin on Monday, March 12, 2018. Police are responding to another explosion Monday, that badly injured a woman, hours after a packa...(Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP). Authorities investigate the scene after multiple explosions in Austin on Monday, March 12, 2018. Police are responding to another explosion Monday, that badly injured a woman, hours after a packa...
    Three package bombs left on doorsteps in suburban neighborhoods have exploded in less than two weeks in Texas' capital city, killing two people and wounding two others.More >>
    Three package bombs left on doorsteps in suburban neighborhoods have exploded in less than two weeks in Texas' capital city, killing two people and wounding two others.More >>

  • Storm blasts winter-weary Northeast; thousands lose power

    Storm blasts winter-weary Northeast; thousands lose power

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 12:12 AM EDT2018-03-14 04:12:39 GMT
    (Erica Yoon /The Roanoke Times via AP). A vehicle drives through snow on Bent Mountain Road near Snake Drive in Copper Hill, Floyd County, Va., Monday, March 12, 2018.(Erica Yoon /The Roanoke Times via AP). A vehicle drives through snow on Bent Mountain Road near Snake Drive in Copper Hill, Floyd County, Va., Monday, March 12, 2018.
    The third major nor'easter in two weeks is starting to slam the storm-battered Northeast with more than a foot of snow and high winds expected in some areas.More >>
    The third major nor'easter in two weeks is starting to slam the storm-battered Northeast with more than a foot of snow and high winds expected in some areas.More >>

  • Russia calls poisoning accusations by Britain 'nonsense'

    Russia calls poisoning accusations by Britain 'nonsense'

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 6:44 PM EDT2018-03-13 22:44:15 GMT
    (AP Photo/Frank Augstein). Military forces work on a van in Winterslow, England, Monday, March 12, 2018, as investigations continue into the nerve-agent poisoning of Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, in Salisbury, England, on Sunday...(AP Photo/Frank Augstein). Military forces work on a van in Winterslow, England, Monday, March 12, 2018, as investigations continue into the nerve-agent poisoning of Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, in Salisbury, England, on Sunday...
    Britain's government is considering various ways to deal with the poisoning of an ex-spy as it awaits a Russian government response to its claim of Russian involvement.More >>
    Britain's government is considering various ways to deal with the poisoning of an ex-spy as it awaits a Russian government response to its claim of Russian involvement.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms