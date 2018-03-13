No evidence found against Struthers Municipal Judge

No evidence has been found in the case against Struthers Municipal Judge Dominic Leone after he was accused of drug use and fraud during his campaign.

The allegations were set forward in two affidavits alleging campaign finance irregularities of Dominic Leone. Both of the affidavits were filed in October, weeks before the election.

In one, a woman claiming to be Leone's former campaign Treasurer, states that he asked her for a $600 loan, rather than a donation.

A second complaint was filed by a woman who says she had a personal relationship with Leone. She claimed she had firsthand knowledge of several illegal contributions to Dominic Leone.

Mahoning County Prosecutor Paul Gains says he had no intention of pressing charges, so far as he was concerned the case was closed.

The investigation into the pair of affidavits found no wrongdoing on Dominic Leone's part.

Our Print Partner, The Vindicator reported a spokeswoman for the Ohio Attorney General’s office said the BCI found no evidence to warrant pressing charges and was in the process of closing the case.

The BCI turned the case back to the Mahoning County Prosecutor’s office with the recommendation not to press charges.