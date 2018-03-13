Pennsylvania State Police investigate dead body found at cemetery

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a dead body found at Mt. Herman Church Cemetery on Tuesday afternoon.

Police identify the victim as 38-year-old Brett Anthony Devido of New Castle.

Devido was found deceased in his vehicle around 2:30 p.m.

Investigators say there does not appear to be any signs of foul play.

Officials say further medical tests will be conducted by a Forensic Pathologist.

Police are continuing to investigate.