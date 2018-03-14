Traffic stop yields 32 pounds of pot

A driver pulled over for a marked lanes violation in Ohio now faces more serious charges.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a trooper pulled over an S-U-V on Interstate 70 in Montgomery County last week.

A search of the S-U-V turned up 32 pounds of hydroponic marijuana that the patrol says is worth $88,000.

The driver, Marleny Milla, 41, of Colorado Springs, Colo., was charged with possession and trafficking in marijuana and possession of criminal tools.

Milla was taken to the Montgomery County Jail.