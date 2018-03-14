Scammer using Braceville Police phone number

Braceville Police are warning people about scammers using what appears to be the police department's phone number.

Police say someone recently got a phone call from someone claiming to be a Braceville Police Officer.

The “officer” told the intended victim that if they didn't pay a $1,900 fine they would be arrested the next day by 2 pm.

Even though the Caller ID displayed the caller's number as the Braceville Police Department, the resident was too suspicious to give any information to the person on the other end of the line, and instead called the police.

Police says scammers will frequently use other phone numbers so they can't be tracked.

There are programs and apps that will allow scammers to change the phone number to whatever phone number and name they want to use.

The Federal Trade Commission calls the Caller ID scam, spoofing.

Investigators say they have tried tracking these phone calls in the past and most of them are from outside of the United States.

In addition, Braceville Police say they do not make phone calls to solicit fine money.

If the scammers request that you pay the fine in I-Tunes cards or any other gift cards there is a strong possibility that it is a scam.

Police say anyone receiving similar calls should call 330-675-2730, the non-emergency phone number for Trumbull County 911 which dispatches Braceville PD and the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office.