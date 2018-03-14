Lisbon School Board to hear safety concerns tonight

A grant of nearly half-a-million dollars will be used to help provide crucial information by through visits to pregnant women and parents in Mahoning County whose children are at risk for poor birth outcomes or development.More >>
As students around the nation prepare to for a day of rallies, walkouts, and protests to showcase solidarity after a deadly school shooting in Florida, schools around the valley are thinking about how best to allow students to exercise their rights while keeping them safe.More >>
The community is being invited to weigh-in tonight on the issue of security in the Lisbon Exempted Village Schools.More >>
A driver pulled over for a marked lanes violation in Ohio now faces more serious charges.More >>
Several students have been captured on video fighting a school bus driver in Ohio and knocking him to the ground.More >>
A former television weatherman who legally changed his name to Meteorologist Drew Anderson says there's a 100 percent chance of politics: He's pursuing a run for Congress in Pennsylvania under the new moniker.More >>
An Ohio village ordered to pay back $3 million in citations stemming from automated traffic cameras is taking its case to the state Supreme Court.More >>
Authorities say an unresponsive, 4-year-old child pronounced dead at a suburban Cleveland hospital had burn marks and was emaciated and bruised.More >>
A southwestern Ohio babysitter is accused of abusing a 3-year-old girl whose family says the child was left brain dead.More >>
The manager of an Ohio restaurant says a woman stole money from a donation box intended to help the families of two slain officers and spent it on a nearby lottery machine.More >>
Police say an Ohio hotel employee who was shot while working behind the counter has died.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with murder in Juvenile Court in Cincinnati for the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old high school student last week.More >>
