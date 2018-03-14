Lisbon School Board to hear safety concerns tonight

The community is being invited to weigh-in tonight on the issue of security in the Lisbon Exempted Village Schools.

Before its regular meeting this evening, the Board of Education is holding a town hall of sorts seeking public comment and concerns about school safety.

Lisbon Police Chief Mike Abraham will be on hand to answer questions according to Superintendent Joseph Siefke.

The Superintendent has already met with teachers to listen to their ideas on the issue of security, which has become an item on the top of many school districts around the nation since the shootings at a school in Parkland, Florida that left 17 people dead.

Siefke expects each person who wishes to address the board will be limited to two or three minutes since the 4 pm hearing is expected to be limited to around 45 minutes since the board's regular meeting is scheduled to begin at 5 pm.

The hearing will be held in the auditorium of David Anderson Jr/Sr. High School, 260 West Pine St., Lisbon.