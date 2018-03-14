Another cold day..but there's relief in sight! - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Another cold day..but there's relief in sight!

Posted: Updated:
By AJ Harris, Weekend Weather Anchor/Multi Media Journalist
Connect

Meteorologist AJ Harris's Forecast:

The winter weather continues today with temperatures only climbing near 30° by the afternoon, and scattered snow showers in the morning. It will be another breezy day, as well, with gusts up to 20 mph.

Clouds, chilly temperatures, and flurries will dominate for Thursday. Total snow accumulations will be light with most areas receiving less than an inch.

Relief from the cold is in sight! By St. Patrick's Day temperatures will be back in the 40's. The mild pattern will only last a few days, however, before below conditions drop back below average early next week.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms