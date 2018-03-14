Another cold day..but there's relief in sight!

Meteorologist AJ Harris's Forecast:

The winter weather continues today with temperatures only climbing near 30° by the afternoon, and scattered snow showers in the morning. It will be another breezy day, as well, with gusts up to 20 mph.

Clouds, chilly temperatures, and flurries will dominate for Thursday. Total snow accumulations will be light with most areas receiving less than an inch.

Relief from the cold is in sight! By St. Patrick's Day temperatures will be back in the 40's. The mild pattern will only last a few days, however, before below conditions drop back below average early next week.