Feds say Salem mom and daughter stole $1.2 million from employer

The community is being invited to weigh-in tonight on the issue of security in the Lisbon Exempted Village Schools.More >>
The Republican Congressman whose district includes Columbiana and part of Mahoning County is co-sponsoring a bill to make sure health professionals have been properly trained to deal with the heroin epidemic and other substance abuse.More >>
Braceville Police are warning people about scammers using what appears to be the police department's phone number.More >>
A driver pulled over for a marked lanes violation in Ohio now faces more serious charges.More >>
A jury has convicted a man accused of kidnapping, raping and killing an Ohio State University student.More >>
Several students have been captured on video fighting a school bus driver in Ohio and knocking him to the ground.More >>
A former television weatherman who legally changed his name to Meteorologist Drew Anderson says there's a 100 percent chance of politics: He's pursuing a run for Congress in Pennsylvania under the new moniker.More >>
An Ohio village ordered to pay back $3 million in citations stemming from automated traffic cameras is taking its case to the state Supreme Court.More >>
Authorities say an unresponsive, 4-year-old child pronounced dead at a suburban Cleveland hospital had burn marks and was emaciated and bruised.More >>
A southwestern Ohio babysitter is accused of abusing a 3-year-old girl whose family says the child was left brain dead.More >>
The manager of an Ohio restaurant says a woman stole money from a donation box intended to help the families of two slain officers and spent it on a nearby lottery machine.More >>
Police say an Ohio hotel employee who was shot while working behind the counter has died.More >>
