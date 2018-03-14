Feds say Salem mom and daughter stole $1.2 million from employer - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Feds say Salem mom and daughter stole $1.2 million from employer

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
SALEM, Ohio -

 A mother and daughter from Salem are accused of stealing $1.2 million dollars from a company they both worked for.

In what is called a bill of information, Patricia Atkinson and her daughter Michele Randolph, are each charged with one count of wire fraud.

Investigators say the two once worked for a company that provided management and consulting services to a group of affiliated community-based rehabilitation and assisted living facilities throughout Northern Ohio.

Authorities have not yet revealed the name of the company, but 21 News is working to learn its identity.

The feds say that while Atkinson served as the company's chief accountant from 1999 until 2016, her daughter served from 2000 until 2011 in a number of capacities, including accounts payable clerk.

According to the bill of information, the pair devised a scheme to create unauthorized payroll checks to themselves amounting to $1,200,000.

Investigators say the mother and daughter used the money to enrich themselves and members of their family.

The government alleges that Atkinson made false entries in the company's accounting system to conceal the scheme.

Since the charges are presented in the form of a bill of information, Atkinson and Randolph are being given the chance to plead guilty to the charge instead of having the case sent to a federal grand jury for consideration.

