H.S. basketball scores (3/13/18) - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. basketball scores (3/13/18)

Posted: Updated:

Pennsylvania Boys Tournament Basketball 

Union Area 37 Kennedy Catholic 73

Quaker Valley 53 Hickory 52

Sharon 59 Johnstown 36


Pennsylvania Girls Tournament Basketball

Reynolds 38 Coudersport 35

Bellwood Antis 70 West Middlesex 53

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms