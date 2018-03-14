H.S. basketball scores (3/13/18)

A person familiar with the negotiations says free-agent offensive tackle Chris Hubbard has agreed to sign a five-year contract with the Cleveland Browns.More >>
The Youngstown State women's basketball team's season will continue into March as it earned a bid to host Binghamton on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the opening round of the Women's Basketball Invitational.More >>
LeBron James earned his 69th career triple-double, and 14th this season, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to a wire-to-wire 129-107 win over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night.More >>
High school basketball scores from Tuesday, March 13, 2018.More >>
Browns star tackle Joe Thomas has not informed the team of his future plans as Cleveland prepares to sign free agents.More >>
Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Matt Murray is nearing a return from a concussion that's sidelined him for two weeks.More >>
Seth Jones scored two first-period power-play goals, and the Columbus Blue Jackets won their fifth straight, 5-2 over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night.More >>
Seth Jones was the driving force behind two first-period power-play goals, and the Columbus Blue Jackets won their fifth straight, 5-2 over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night.More >>
Boys' High School Basketball State Tournament Division II | Canton Regional Lakeview (20-6) vs Cleveland Villa Angela St. Joe's (17-6) Thursday 6:15 pm at the Canton Civic Center Division III | Canton Regional LaBrae ( 24-1) vs Canton Central Catholic (16-9) Wednesday 6:15 pm at the Canton FieldhouseMore >>
