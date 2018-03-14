AP Source: Browns to sign free agent T Hubbard

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) - A person familiar with the negotiations says free-agent offensive tackle Chris Hubbard has agreed to sign a five-year contract with the Cleveland Browns.

Hubbard, who has been with the Pittsburgh Steelers the past four seasons, will sign with the Browns once the free agency signing period begins Wednesday, according to the person who spoke Tuesday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because teams are not permitted to finalize deals during the NFL's "legal tampering" period.

In Cleveland, the 26-year-old Hubbard will be reunited with former Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley, who was hired by the Browns during the offseason.

Hubbard made 14 starts the past two seasons. The 6-foot-4, 295-pounder is primarily a right tackle, but he gives Cleveland depth up front and more options in case Pro Bowl left tackle Joe Thomas retires. Thomas has not yet announced if he'll be back next season.

