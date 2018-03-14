Newton Falls Assistant Fire Chief faces disciplinary hearing

A veteran Newton Falls firefighter faces a hearing on allegations that he failed to perform one of his duties.

The Newton Falls Fire District Board has scheduled a March 27 disciplinary hearing for Michael Novotny.

According to Fire Chief Douglas Theobald, Novotny is accused of dereliction of duty for failing to respond to a medical call on December 10.

Although Theobald tells 21 News that someone else answered the call, Novotny should have been there as well.

Chief Theobald says it is up to the Novotny whether or not the hearing is open to the public.

If any action is warranted, it would be up to the board to decide the level of discipline, according to Theobald, who was

The hearing will take place at 6 pm, Tuesday, March 27, at the Newton Township Hall, 4410 Newton Falls Bailey Road Newton Falls.