Newton Falls Assistant Fire Chief faces disciplinary hearing

Stephen Hawking, the theoretical physicist whose brilliant mind ranged across time and space though his body was paralyzed by disease, has died at 76.More >>
Joar Ulsom of Norway has won the world's most famous sled dog race after a grueling dash across Alaska's rough terrain.More >>
As students around the nation take part in a day of rallies, walkouts, and protests to showcase solidarity after a deadly school shooting in Florida, schools around the Valley held events meant to memorialize, honor, educate, or protest.More >>
A veteran Newton Falls firefighter faces a hearing on allegations that he failed to perform one of his duties.More >>
The company that operates jewelry stores such as Kay's, Zales, Jared and Piercing Pagoda announced this week that it plans to close more than 200 stores by next year in order to reduce the number of locations inside shopping malls.More >>
The community is being invited to weigh-in tonight on the issue of security in the Lisbon Exempted Village Schools.More >>
A driver pulled over for a marked lanes violation in Ohio now faces more serious charges.More >>
A jury has convicted a man accused of kidnapping, raping and killing an Ohio State University student.More >>
Several students have been captured on video fighting a school bus driver in Ohio and knocking him to the ground.More >>
A former television weatherman who legally changed his name to Meteorologist Drew Anderson says there's a 100 percent chance of politics: He's pursuing a run for Congress in Pennsylvania under the new moniker.More >>
An Ohio village ordered to pay back $3 million in citations stemming from automated traffic cameras is taking its case to the state Supreme Court.More >>
Authorities say an unresponsive, 4-year-old child pronounced dead at a suburban Cleveland hospital had burn marks and was emaciated and bruised.More >>
A southwestern Ohio babysitter is accused of abusing a 3-year-old girl whose family says the child was left brain dead.More >>
The manager of an Ohio restaurant says a woman stole money from a donation box intended to help the families of two slain officers and spent it on a nearby lottery machine.More >>
Police say an Ohio hotel employee who was shot while working behind the counter has died.More >>
