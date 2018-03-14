Parent company of Kay's, Zales expects to close 200 stores

The company that operates jewelry stores such as Kay's, Zales, Jared and Piercing Pagoda announced this week that it plans to close more than 200 stores by next year in order to reduce the number of locations inside shopping malls.

Executives from Signet Jewelers Limited say after a review of its real estate and costs, the company expects three-quarters of the closings will be within the same mall under another Signet banner.

The company has not revealed which stores will shut down.

Signet operates a Kay's, Zales and Piercing Pagoda in the Eastwood Mall.

A Kay's is also inside the Southern Park Mall. The recently-opened Jared Galleria of Jewelry is in a standalone building outside the Southern Park Mall.

Kay's Jewelry stores are also in Hermitage, East Liverpool and there is a recently opened store on Mahoning Avenue in Austintown.

Signet says it expects thirty percent of the revenue from the closed stores to transfer to its remaining stores.