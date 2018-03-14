Investigations begin into Ohio fertility clinic malfunction - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Investigations begin into Ohio fertility clinic malfunction

CLEVELAND (AP) - Outside investigations are beginning into what went wrong at an Ohio fertility clinic where thousands of frozen embryos and eggs may have been destroyed.

Two accreditation organizations and the Ohio Department of Health say they'll look into the clinic run by University Hospitals near Cleveland.

It's not clear yet what caused the storage tank failure and a second one in San Francisco on March 4.

The College of American Pathology in Chicago is among those investigating.

The group tells The Plain Dealer that the Ohio clinic could lose its accreditation if it's found out of compliance. But it says it doesn't have the power to shut down the clinic.

The Ohio Department of Health is investigating whether University Hospitals is in compliance with federal rules for Medicare and Medicaid programs.

    Police improve social media skills, raising worries by media

    As more law enforcement agencies improve their social media strategies, some experts worry that it allows police to bypass questions from traditional media.More >>
    From somber to angry, school walkout protests vary in tenor

    The demonstrations from students upset over the gun violence in America are ranging from young people rallying outside the White House to others somberly reading the names of the victims.More >>
    Despite cold, dark, Finland tops 2018 global happiness index

    Finland is happiest nation to live in, according to a global index.More >>
