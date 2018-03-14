Students at valley schools remember Parkland shooting victims - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Students at valley schools remember Parkland shooting victims

By Glenn Stevens, Reporter
MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio -

Last months massacre at a high school in Parkland, Florida sparked outrage from high school students around the country and here in the Valley.

On Wednesday, local school administrators responded differently to joining the nationwide walkout. Some had special assemblies to remember the students who died, while others supported student-driven observances. 

A special assembly at Austintown Fitch included the reading of the names of the Parkland victims, and observing a moment of silence in their honor.

"We got a lot of feedback from our teachers that our students have really been impacted by what took place in Parkland Florida, in ways that we can't even measure. So this is totally student driven today," said Austintown Fitch Principal Chris Berni.

At Liberty High School, students also paid individual tributes to the Parkland victims and lit candles to honor the seventeen who lost their lives.

"I hope today's ceremony accomplishes unity and brings us closer together," senior Amber Bowie said.  

At Crestview, the students also honored the Parkland victims and put together an assembly that focused on how to contact and communicate with elected representatives to make their views and opinions known,  the importance of registering to vote and making sure all students feel included. 

"Something else that would be able to help move forward from this instead of just a walkout that won't do anything," said senior Lana Ward.

"Instead, they wanted to do something more meaningful, more informative, so they took control of it and organized the whole day," said Crestview Counselor Darren Miller. 

Students at Lordstown were allowed to leave the building and remembered the Parkland victims by painting their names on the school rock. A delegation then boarded a bus for Columbus where they plan to deliver letters to elected officials.

"To have them implement new legislation to get us funds for more school security and mental health counselors in our school," said Lordstown senior Emma Chrissman. 

In different ways, the day was a learning experience for students.
 

