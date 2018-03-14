Students at valley schools remember Parkland shooting victims

Some customers in the Salem area lost power after a crash involving a car and a telephone pole.More >>
On a day when hundreds of thousands of students across the nation walked out of their classrooms for a protest, the Canfield Local School District says hundreds of students never showed up for the day.More >>
Work is moving along to restore the old Robins Theatre in downtown Warren.More >>
Authorities say a blinding, late-afternoon snow squall caused an 81-vehicle pileup on a major highway in central Ohio, but no one was seriously hurt.More >>
A driver pulled over for a marked lanes violation in Ohio now faces more serious charges.More >>
A jury has convicted a man accused of kidnapping, raping and killing an Ohio State University student.More >>
Several students have been captured on video fighting a school bus driver in Ohio and knocking him to the ground.More >>
A former television weatherman who legally changed his name to Meteorologist Drew Anderson says there's a 100 percent chance of politics: He's pursuing a run for Congress in Pennsylvania under the new moniker.More >>
An Ohio village ordered to pay back $3 million in citations stemming from automated traffic cameras is taking its case to the state Supreme Court.More >>
Authorities say an unresponsive, 4-year-old child pronounced dead at a suburban Cleveland hospital had burn marks and was emaciated and bruised.More >>
A southwestern Ohio babysitter is accused of abusing a 3-year-old girl whose family says the child was left brain dead.More >>
The manager of an Ohio restaurant says a woman stole money from a donation box intended to help the families of two slain officers and spent it on a nearby lottery machine.More >>
