McCartney Road Home Savings bank robbed

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A teller at the Home Savings bank on McCartney Road tells police she didn't see a weapon, but a man kept his hand in his pocket as he robbed the branch.

Youngstown Police are investigating the robbery that occurred at around 2:30 pm Wednesday.

The teller says the suspect walked in and announced, "This is a robbery".

As he held up one hand making a gun-like gesture, he kept the other hand in his pocket, according to a police report.

After the teller handed him the money in her cash drawer, the suspect walked out of the bank.

Police searched the area but didn't find a suspect.

