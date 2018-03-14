Youngstown Police release photos of suspected bank robber - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Youngstown Police release photos of suspected bank robber

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

The Youngstown Police Department is circulating pictures of the man suspected of robbing an East Side bank on Wednesday.

A teller at the Home Savings bank on McCartney Road tells police she didn't see a weapon, but a man kept his hand in his pocket as he robbed the branch.

Youngstown Police are investigating the robbery that occurred at around 2:30 pm.

The teller says the suspect walked in and announced, "This is a robbery".

As he held up one hand making a gun-like gesture, he kept the other hand in his pocket, according to a police report.

After the teller handed him the money in her cash drawer, the suspect walked out of the bank.

Although the photos don't show the suspect's face, he can be seen wearing a red jacket red ball cap.

Police searched the area but didn't find a suspect.

People who can identify the suspect or have information about the crime are asked to call police at (330) 742-8926

