Seats inside Robins Theatre removed for restoration

By Lindsay McCoy, WFMJ Weekend Today Anchor
WARREN, Ohio -

Work is moving along to restore the old Robins Theatre in downtown Warren.

Crews from out of state spent most of Wednesday removing rows of seats that will be sent to a nearby company to be reupholstered.

The Downtown Development Group plans to completely renovate the building, which is a project estimated to cost between $5 and $7 million.

President and CEO Mark Marvin said his goal is to try to keep the character of Robin's Theatre intact.

The seats will be repaired and recovered with red velvet fabric to maintain their original look.

Marvin plans to announce seat sponsorships where patrons can sponsor a seat or even a row where they're names would then be displayed on a metal plaque. 

Robin's Theatre opened back in the 1920s. Marvin hopes to have the renovation project complete by the end of 2020.
 

