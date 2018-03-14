Flurries, Cold Temperatures To Round Out Work Week

In 2017, February was warmer than March. The first half of March has produced a similar result this year. pic.twitter.com/5ycy4rM2X3 — Eric Wilhelm (@EricWFMJ) March 14, 2018

The final part of the work week will be similar to the previous few days: cold temperatures will continue to dominate. Thursday will also feature plenty of clouds and some spotty flurries. Flurries and an occasional snow shower will stick around into Thursday night. We are expecting a brightening sky on Friday but temperatures will remain well below average.

St. Patrick's Day should be a partly sunny day with a more seasonable afternoon. A sunny and mild day is on tap for Sunday.

Next week is likely to feature a return of unseasonably cold weather!