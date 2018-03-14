Hundreds miss school in Canfield, districts blames 'fear' - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Hundreds miss school in Canfield, districts blames 'fear'

By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
CANFIELD, Ohio -

On a day when hundreds of thousands of students across the nation walked out of their classrooms for a protest, one Valley school district says hundreds of students never showed up for the day. 

A spokesperson for the Canfield Local School District says approximately 400 students were absent from the high school on Wednesday. 

The district announced late last week that students were not permitted to participate in a walkout event. Instead, the school held an indoor event meant to memorialize the 17 victims of a deadly school shooting in Florida. 

The district spokesperson says they believe the absences are related to coverage of the shootings on the news and social media. 

The spokesperson, Renee English, said she believed that there was a lot of fear due to the fact that there was a National Walkout Day scheduled for the same time at schools across the nation. English said it is her belief that made a lot of kids nervous that someone could target schools during that time. 

The Canfield Police Department posted on Facebook on Tuesday evening saying the department investigated every concern and potential threats that were reported for Wednesday. 

"The results of our criminal investigations have revealed no credible threat for tomorrow and beyond. Due to the increased concern regarding the safety of our children, the Canfield Police Department will have additional police officers in the high school, middle school, and elementary schools in an attempt to reduce the community's fear of danger," said Canfield Police Chief Chuck Colucci. 

The district said they have no reason to believe that students stayed home in protest. 

English told 21 News that there was no specific threat made regarding anything at Canfield High School on Wednesday, however, it is the district's belief that students were afraid to go to school. 

