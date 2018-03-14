Salem crash causes power outages

Some customers in the Salem area lost power after a crash involving a car and a telephone pole.

The accident happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday, near Salem-Unity Road and Cunningham Road. Salem police said they expect East State Street to be closed for approximately four hours for utility work. All traffic is being detoured to Cunningham Road.

An employee at The Holiday Inn Express, which sits just across the street from the accident, told 21 News that they lost power for 10-15mins because of the accident.



The employee told 21 News that the car hit the pole, causing the top half to break off, and left wires laying on the road.

They also said that ambulance was on scene but didn't know if anyone was majorly hurt.



Salem Police aren't releasing any information at the moment and Ohio Edison said the people experiencing the power outage should have power returned to them around 8:30 p.m.

