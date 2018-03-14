Trumbull County parks now offering kayak trips starting this summer

Trumbull County Metroparks is offering a new recreational opportunity this summer.

Mahoning River Adventures is a new way to see the river up close and personal, beginning in May.

Customers can take a kayak trip anywhere from 4 to 11 miles on the Mahoning River.

The trips are at the customer's own pace. Park officials say you only have to paddle downstream because they will drop you off wherever you want.

"The only work a customer has to do is show up and once they show up we take care of the rest. We shuttle them up the river, on a river that has mile markers and nice takeouts. They end where they began and their car is right there waiting for them," said Brad McBride from Mahoning River Adventures.

The cost is $20.00 to $35.00 depending on how long your trip is.

Park officials say all accessories are provided to you.