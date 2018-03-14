Trumbull County parks now offering kayak trips starting this sum - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Trumbull County parks now offering kayak trips starting this summer

Posted: Updated:
By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
Connect

Trumbull County Metroparks is offering a new recreational opportunity this summer. 

Mahoning River Adventures is a new way to see the river up close and personal, beginning in May.

Customers can take a kayak trip anywhere from 4 to 11 miles on the Mahoning River.

The trips are at the customer's own pace. Park officials say you only have to paddle downstream because they will drop you off wherever you want.

"The only work a customer has to do is show up and once they show up we take care of the rest. We shuttle them up the river, on a river that has mile markers and nice takeouts. They end where they began and their car is right there waiting for them," said Brad McBride from Mahoning River Adventures. 

The cost is $20.00 to $35.00 depending on how long your trip is.  

Park officials say all accessories are provided to you. 

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Britain boots 23 Russian diplomats over spy poisoning

    Britain boots 23 Russian diplomats over spy poisoning

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 10:54 PM EDT2018-03-15 02:54:23 GMT
    (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP). Investigators in protective suits work at the scene near the Maltings shopping centre in Salisbury, England, Tuesday, March 13, 2018. The use of Russian-developed nerve agent Novichok to poison ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his...(Andrew Matthews/PA via AP). Investigators in protective suits work at the scene near the Maltings shopping centre in Salisbury, England, Tuesday, March 13, 2018. The use of Russian-developed nerve agent Novichok to poison ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his...
    Britain's prime minister is chairing a meeting of the country's national security council after Moscow ignored a midnight deadline to explain how a nerve agent developed by the Soviet Union was used against a...More >>
    Britain's prime minister is chairing a meeting of the country's national security council after Moscow ignored a midnight deadline to explain how a nerve agent developed by the Soviet Union was used against a former spy in England.More >>

  • New nickname for Pluto-explorer's next target: Ultima Thule

    New nickname for Pluto-explorer's next target: Ultima Thule

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 9:23 PM EDT2018-03-15 01:23:38 GMT
    (NASA/JHUAPL/SwRI via AP). This illustration provided by NASA shows the New Horizons spacecraft. On Wednesday, March 14, 2018, NASA said the spacecraft is headed toward a New Year’s Day 2019 encounter with a mysterious object nicknamed "Ultima Thule", ...(NASA/JHUAPL/SwRI via AP). This illustration provided by NASA shows the New Horizons spacecraft. On Wednesday, March 14, 2018, NASA said the spacecraft is headed toward a New Year’s Day 2019 encounter with a mysterious object nicknamed "Ultima Thule", ...
    Nickname picked for next target of NASA spacecraft that explored Pluto: Ultima Thule.More >>
    Nickname picked for next target of NASA spacecraft that explored Pluto: Ultima Thule.More >>

  • From somber to angry, school walkout protests vary in tenor

    From somber to angry, school walkout protests vary in tenor

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 8:57 PM EDT2018-03-15 00:57:07 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jonathan Drew). Students discuss gun violence ahead of a walkout at East Chapel Hill High School on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, in Chapel Hill, N.C.(AP Photo/Jonathan Drew). Students discuss gun violence ahead of a walkout at East Chapel Hill High School on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, in Chapel Hill, N.C.
    The demonstrations from students upset over the gun violence in America are ranging from young people rallying outside the White House to others somberly reading the names of the victims.More >>
    The demonstrations from students upset over the gun violence in America are ranging from young people rallying outside the White House to others somberly reading the names of the victims.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms