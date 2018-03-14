Warren firefighter killed in ATV crash in Vernon Township

A Warren firefighter was killed in an ATV crash in Vernon Township.

Calls came in Wednesday evening around 6 p.m. after a train spotted the ATV in a ditch near the railroad on Fisher Corinth Road.

Initial reports from Trumbull County Dispatch say the man was underneath the four-wheeler and wasn't moving.

The crash is under investigation. No other details have been released at this time.

