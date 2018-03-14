State Health Department gives grant to reduce infant mortality - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

State Health Department gives grant to reduce infant mortality

Posted: Updated:
By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
Connect

The State Health Department says at least 1,000 infants in Ohio die before they even reach their first birthday. 

Officials say Youngstown is in the top 9 areas that account for almost 6 out of 10 deaths in the state. Researchers say this has been a growing problem in our area for decades.

The state of Ohio wants to reduce those numbers to help save lives and also assist mothers in raising healthy babies. 

The State Health Department is giving $7.5 million in grants to administer programs to alleviate some of the risks.

The Department says Mahoning County's Educational Services Center will receive $495,000 for programs to help mothers, babies, and children. 

Mahoning County's Educational Services Center will receive money for a program that will offer help to moms to make sure they know they have the right cribs and medical care that is needed.

The social workers or early childhood professionals will meet regularly to provide expecting, new moms, or parents in the comfort of their homes and provide support and educational resources to raise children that are physically and emotionally healthy.

The state says prematurity-related conditions, or birth before 37 weeks of pregnancy, are the leading cause of infant mortality in Ohio. 

The state is helping address smoking, diabetes, and high blood pressure which can contribute to a preterm or low birth weight baby.

One of the more successful interventions is the use of a hormone medication progesterone to help reduce the likelihood of per term births.

The majority of state funding is dedicated to supporting local community-driven proposals to combat infant mortality rates in high-risk areas.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Britain boots 23 Russian diplomats over spy poisoning

    Britain boots 23 Russian diplomats over spy poisoning

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:26 AM EDT2018-03-15 04:26:27 GMT
    (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP). Investigators in protective suits work at the scene near the Maltings shopping centre in Salisbury, England, Tuesday, March 13, 2018. The use of Russian-developed nerve agent Novichok to poison ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his...(Andrew Matthews/PA via AP). Investigators in protective suits work at the scene near the Maltings shopping centre in Salisbury, England, Tuesday, March 13, 2018. The use of Russian-developed nerve agent Novichok to poison ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his...
    Britain's prime minister is chairing a meeting of the country's national security council after Moscow ignored a midnight deadline to explain how a nerve agent developed by the Soviet Union was used against a...More >>
    Britain's prime minister is chairing a meeting of the country's national security council after Moscow ignored a midnight deadline to explain how a nerve agent developed by the Soviet Union was used against a former spy in England.More >>

  • Police improve social media skills, raising worries by media

    Police improve social media skills, raising worries by media

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:16 AM EDT2018-03-15 04:16:21 GMT
    (Douglas County, Colo., Sheriffs via AP). In this frame grab from a Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, video on the Twitter feed of the Douglas County, Colo., Sheriffs Department, Sheriff Tony Spurlock speaks to subscribers to explain the incident in which a deputy...(Douglas County, Colo., Sheriffs via AP). In this frame grab from a Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, video on the Twitter feed of the Douglas County, Colo., Sheriffs Department, Sheriff Tony Spurlock speaks to subscribers to explain the incident in which a deputy...
    As more law enforcement agencies improve their social media strategies, some experts worry that it allows police to bypass questions from traditional media.More >>
    As more law enforcement agencies improve their social media strategies, some experts worry that it allows police to bypass questions from traditional media.More >>

  • New nickname for Pluto-explorer's next target: Ultima Thule

    New nickname for Pluto-explorer's next target: Ultima Thule

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:15 AM EDT2018-03-15 04:15:45 GMT
    (NASA/JHUAPL/SwRI via AP). This illustration provided by NASA shows the New Horizons spacecraft. On Wednesday, March 14, 2018, NASA said the spacecraft is headed toward a New Year’s Day 2019 encounter with a mysterious object nicknamed "Ultima Thule", ...(NASA/JHUAPL/SwRI via AP). This illustration provided by NASA shows the New Horizons spacecraft. On Wednesday, March 14, 2018, NASA said the spacecraft is headed toward a New Year’s Day 2019 encounter with a mysterious object nicknamed "Ultima Thule", ...
    Nickname picked for next target of NASA spacecraft that explored Pluto: Ultima Thule.More >>
    Nickname picked for next target of NASA spacecraft that explored Pluto: Ultima Thule.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms