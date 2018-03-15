Garwood Arena donates $15,000 to Columbiana K-9 effort

The operator of a popular Columbiana County venue for rodeos and other events is helping the effort to bring a K-9 unit to the Columbiana Police Department.

Police Cheif Tim Gladis says that Justin Garwood, whose family operates the Garwood Arena, presented him with a $15,000 check for the K-9 fundraising effort.

The department is in the process of trying to raise $60,000 to bring the K-9 Unit up an running as what Gladis calls a first-class operation.

In a Facebook post, Cheif Gladis says the donation left him speechless.

“Justin explained that his family feels very blessed to have gotten to this point and they really wanted to give back to their community,” said Gladis. “I broke down there for a minute.”

Gladis says the effort still has a long way to go.

He says Columbiana does not have a K-9 unit to help keep drugs out of the city.

“Criminal suspects we have stopped in cars going through our town have told us they know we don't have a dog and can't search their cars.” says Gladis, “Without having a dog sniff and alert to user-level quantities of drugs or drugs that are hidden in places we can't see, police can't develop enough probable cause for a search.”

