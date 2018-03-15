Garwood Arena donates $15,000 to Columbiana K-9 effort - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Garwood Arena donates $15,000 to Columbiana K-9 effort

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
COLUMBIANA, Ohio -

The operator of a popular Columbiana County venue for rodeos and other events is helping the effort to bring a K-9 unit to the Columbiana Police Department.

Police Cheif Tim Gladis says that Justin Garwood, whose family operates the Garwood Arena, presented him with a $15,000 check for the K-9 fundraising effort.

The department is in the process of trying to raise $60,000 to bring the K-9 Unit up an running as what Gladis calls a first-class operation.

In a Facebook post, Cheif Gladis says the donation left him speechless.

“Justin explained that his family feels very blessed to have gotten to this point and they really wanted to give back to their community,” said Gladis. “I broke down there for a minute.”

Gladis says the effort still has a long way to go.

He says Columbiana does not have a K-9 unit to help keep drugs out of the city.

“Criminal suspects we have stopped in cars going through our town have told us they know we don't have a dog and can't search their cars.” says Gladis, “Without having a dog sniff and alert to user-level quantities of drugs or drugs that are hidden in places we can't see, police can't develop enough probable cause for a search.”

Those wishing to donate can find more information by following this link.

The entire post from Cheif Gladis may be read here

Columbiana Police Department
18 hrs · 
Those of you who know me pretty well are aware that I am rarely at a loss for words. Since it is close to St. Patrick's Day, maybe my "loquatious" tendencies can be attributed to my Irish heritage.

Yesterday, I was rendered absolutely speechless during a meeting with Justin Garwood, who was representing his family from the Garwood Arena. While discussing our K-9 program in a previous conversation, the folks at Garwood Arena told me they wanted to help with our funding goal. Of course, we are grateful for any and all help we can get toward our goal of raising $60,000 to get the program up and running as a first-class operation.

During the meeting yesterday, Garwood Arena came through for us in a big way. Justin presented me with a check for $15,000 for our K-9 program. The Garwood family is truly an old-fashioned success story and they have built a very successful business that has an excellent reputation in our Columbiana community and far beyond. Justin explained that his family feels very blessed to have gotten to this point and they really wanted to give back to their community. Those who know them know that hard work and perseverance played a major role in their success as well.

When I saw the check and realized what this means to our K-9 program, I was rendered incapable of expressing our thanks in any coherent way. Justin was very gracious and I appreciate that because I broke down there for a minute. I think he understands what I was trying to say.

Officer Bryan Granchie and others have done a tremendous amount of work over the past year and a lot of effort has gone into getting this program off the ground. I am happy for Bryan and I am ecstatic for Columbiana because this very generous donation gets us about half way to our goal when we add it to the other donations we have gotten.

We still have a long way to go, but right now we are feeling really good. Thanks so much to Garwood Arena and the Garwood family for supporting our police department and City. I am humbled by the support of everyone who has sent checks and personal notes of support as we work toward our goals.

Special thanks to Garwood Arena - yesterday's meeting was a moment I will long remember. As you can see, I'm no longer speechless. Thanks so much for your very generous help with our K-9 program! - Chief Gladis

