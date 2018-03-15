Thursday will be much like the rest of this week, cold with snow around

Thursday will feature a mostly cloudy sky with flurries around to start, but with a cold front sitting just off to our northwest lake enhanced snow showers will be around through much of the second half of the day.

Highs Thursday will only make it into the upper 30s, with highs Friday struggling to make it past freezing.

The weekend will be a well-welcomed relief as highs on St. Patrick's Day make it into the low 40s and highs Sunday get close to 50 under a good deal of sunshine.

As we begin the week, the chance for rain and snow returns late Tuesday and light showers are expected for Wednesday.