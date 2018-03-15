Family of Major Karl Hoerig weighs in on Claudia Hoerig's confes - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

UPDATED

Family of Major Karl Hoerig weighs in on Claudia Hoerig's confession

By Michelle Nicks, Reporter
WARREN, Ohio -

Just one day after a bombshell confession documented in the Claudia Hoerig case, the woman accused of murdering her husband is back before a judge on Thursday. 

21 News was in the courtroom along with a number of the victim's family members and friends. While they are glad she has confessed, they are appalled by what they call lies about the victim's character.

What was supposed to be a hearing on whether to dismiss the aggravated murder case against Claudia Hoerig based on a speedy trial issue according to the defense, the hearing did not go forward.

Trumbull County Common Pleas Court Judge Andrew Logan granted the defense until Wednesday, March 21 to counter the prosecution's argument in writing.

But the elephant in the room was searing accusations defendant Hoerig made against her murdered husband as part of her jaw-dropping confession.

The details were laid out in part of the evidence contained in a 195-page document.

For the first time we are hearing from Major Hoerig's daughter Eva Hoerig Snowden:

"I am happy to see Claudia back in Trumbull County to face trial.  It is a relief to see things moving forward.  I know with Justice will come closure.  In regards to the confession, it is very bittersweet.  On one hand, we now have a confession.  On the other, it is miserable to watch her justify such a horrible thing with lies.  And at the end of this, I will still not have my dad."

Major Hoerig's brother Paul Hoerig is also glad that Claudia Hoerig has confessed, but accuses her of lying about the physical and mental abuse she claims she suffered at the hands of his brother.

"My brother was a great guy and we don't believe the stories and I'm sure the truth will come out," Paul Hoerig said.

Claudia Hoerig's defense team is also concerned that they won't be prepared for the April trial date.  So the defendant signed a speedy trial waiver extending the trial period by 210 days.  The judge has now reset the trial for September 17, 2018.  

The next hearing in the case is set for May 3rd.

