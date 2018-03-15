Wolf sets up task force in effort to improve school safety

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - The Wolf administration is asking for public input to help a new task force that the governor and auditor general are heading up to explore ways to make Pennsylvania schools safer and more secure.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday announced he and Democratic Auditor General Eugene DePasquale will co-chair the School Safety Task Force.

They plan to collect concerns about safety and ideas about policy changes; see if additional funding will help; and measure the effectiveness of student support, physical and mental health programs and information sharing.

They'll also review state requirements for "active shooter" drills and other security measures and determine if there are better ways people can report suspicious activities.

The group plans to hold regional meetings across the state and issue a report to Wolf.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.