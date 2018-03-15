Ohio Rep. Kaptur to become longest-serving woman in US House

A former firefighter and EMT in two Valley communities has pleaded guilty to charges of inappropriately touching a teenaged girl.More >>
Youngstown Police are investigating an accident involving a road worker and an SUV.More >>
A Youngstown landlord was arrested Wednesday night after his tenant told police that he was slashed with a box cutter.More >>
A community is reeling after learning about the death of a veteran Warren firefighter. Officials say Firefighter Casey Klein was killed during an ATV accident in Vernon Township Wednesday.More >>
Rep. Marcy Kaptur, of Ohio, is poised to become the longest-serving female member ever in the U.S. House.More >>
A Cleveland restaurant says someone won nearly $5 million in a weekly raffle that was intended to draw business and ended up lasting nearly a year as the jackpot climbed.More >>
Officials at a Pennsylvania high school say they will issue detentions to more than 200 students who walked out of school as part of a nationwide protest against gun violence.More >>
Authorities say a blinding, late-afternoon snow squall caused an 81-vehicle pileup on a major highway in central Ohio, but no one was seriously hurt.More >>
A driver pulled over for a marked lanes violation in Ohio now faces more serious charges.More >>
A jury has convicted a man accused of kidnapping, raping and killing an Ohio State University student.More >>
Several students have been captured on video fighting a school bus driver in Ohio and knocking him to the ground.More >>
A former television weatherman who legally changed his name to Meteorologist Drew Anderson says there's a 100 percent chance of politics: He's pursuing a run for Congress in Pennsylvania under the new moniker.More >>
An Ohio village ordered to pay back $3 million in citations stemming from automated traffic cameras is taking its case to the state Supreme Court.More >>
Authorities say an unresponsive, 4-year-old child pronounced dead at a suburban Cleveland hospital had burn marks and was emaciated and bruised.More >>
A southwestern Ohio babysitter is accused of abusing a 3-year-old girl whose family says the child was left brain dead.More >>
