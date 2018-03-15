'American Idol' contestant: Perry kiss not harassment - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

'American Idol' contestant: Perry kiss not harassment

Posted: Updated:

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Singer Katy Perry kissed a contestant on "American Idol" and he did not like it.

But Benjamin Glaze is downplaying some backlash aimed at Perry, who is a judge on the show. The 19-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday to say he did not think he was sexually harassed.

The singer from Oklahoma says he was uncomfortable when Perry kissed him on the lips as he auditioned during the show's two-night season opener on ABC. Glaze says he had never been kissed before.

He needed some water before singing Nick Jonas' "Levels," which Perry called "a bit rushed."

Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan did not send Glaze to the next round. Glaze says he should have picked another song and calmed himself down regardless of the kiss.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • New nickname for Pluto-explorer's next target: Ultima Thule

    New nickname for Pluto-explorer's next target: Ultima Thule

    Thursday, March 15 2018 2:26 PM EDT2018-03-15 18:26:05 GMT
    (NASA/JHUAPL/SwRI via AP). This illustration provided by NASA shows the New Horizons spacecraft. On Wednesday, March 14, 2018, NASA said the spacecraft is headed toward a New Year’s Day 2019 encounter with a mysterious object nicknamed "Ultima Thule", ...(NASA/JHUAPL/SwRI via AP). This illustration provided by NASA shows the New Horizons spacecraft. On Wednesday, March 14, 2018, NASA said the spacecraft is headed toward a New Year’s Day 2019 encounter with a mysterious object nicknamed "Ultima Thule", ...
    Nickname picked for next target of NASA spacecraft that explored Pluto: Ultima Thule.More >>
    Nickname picked for next target of NASA spacecraft that explored Pluto: Ultima Thule.More >>

  • Police improve social media skills, raising worries by media

    Police improve social media skills, raising worries by media

    Thursday, March 15 2018 1:49 PM EDT2018-03-15 17:49:13 GMT
    (Douglas County, Colo., Sheriffs via AP). In this frame grab from a Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, video on the Twitter feed of the Douglas County, Colo., Sheriffs Department, Sheriff Tony Spurlock speaks to subscribers to explain the incident in which a deputy...(Douglas County, Colo., Sheriffs via AP). In this frame grab from a Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, video on the Twitter feed of the Douglas County, Colo., Sheriffs Department, Sheriff Tony Spurlock speaks to subscribers to explain the incident in which a deputy...
    As more law enforcement agencies improve their social media strategies, some experts worry that it allows police to bypass questions from traditional media.More >>
    As more law enforcement agencies improve their social media strategies, some experts worry that it allows police to bypass questions from traditional media.More >>

  • "I do": Queen gives her consent for Harry-Meghan wedding

    "I do": Queen gives her consent for Harry-Meghan wedding

    Thursday, March 15 2018 1:05 PM EDT2018-03-15 17:05:33 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, pool). Britain's Queen Elizabeth leaves after attending the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London, Monday, March 12, 2018. Organised by The Royal Commonwealth Society, the Commonwealth Service is the largest...(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, pool). Britain's Queen Elizabeth leaves after attending the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London, Monday, March 12, 2018. Organised by The Royal Commonwealth Society, the Commonwealth Service is the largest...
    Queen Elizabeth II has given her formal consent to the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.More >>
    Queen Elizabeth II has given her formal consent to the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms