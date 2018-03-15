Victim reports being slashed by Youngstown landlord over rent mo - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Victim reports being slashed by Youngstown landlord over rent money

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A Youngstown landlord was arrested Wednesday night after his tenant told police that he was slashed with a box cutter. 

According to a police report, officers were called out for a fight on Alameda. 

Police say when they got to the building they saw a man standing on the sidewalk, crying, screaming, with blood dripping from his hands. 

Officers say the victim told them that his landlord woke him up a demanded rent money. 

The victim allegedly told officers that he admitted he didn't have the rent money, at which point he said that the suspect pulled out a box cutter and slashed him in the hand. 

The suspect allegedly told police that he did wake the victim up to ask for rent money, but denied threatening or cutting him. 

Police say the suspect was found with a box cutter near him. 

According to police, the suspect was booked into the Mahoning County Jail and given a Thursday court date. 

However, officials have not released the suspect's name. 
 

