ODOT worker struck by SUV on I-680 at Market Street

Posted: Updated:
By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Youngstown Police are investigating a deadly accident involving a road worker and an SUV. 

Shortly after 1 pm, police were called out to Interstate 680 southbound at the Market Street exit for a crash involving a pedestrian. 

Crews on the scene say an SUV struck an Ohio Department of Transportation employee who was operating a piece of equipment on the exit. 

The Mahoning County Coroner's Office is on the scene investigating. 

Our print partner the Vindicator reports one person was killed, and another injured. 

A spokesperson from the Ohio Department of Transportation confirmed that an ODOT employee was struck, but could not confirm whether that worker was killed. 

Traffic in the area has been reduced to one lane and the exit to Market Street Downtown has been blocked off. 

This is a developing story. Stay with 21 News for more information as it becomes available. 

