ODOT worker struck, killed by SUV on I-680 at Market Street

Youngstown Police are investigating a deadly accident involving a road worker and an SUV.

Shortly after 1 pm, police were called out to Interstate 680 southbound at the Market Street exit for a crash involving a pedestrian.

Crews on the scene say an SUV struck an Ohio Department of Transportation employee who was operating a piece of equipment on the exit.

A spokesperson from the Ohio Department of Transportation confirmed that an ODOT employee was struck and killed.

A statement from ODOT Thursday afternoon confirmed that the worker died as a result of the crash.

ODOT District 4 Deputy Director John Picuri issued the following statement:

“We are deeply saddened today by the death of a member of our ODOT family. Ohio lost a hard-working public servant who will be truly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with their loved ones tonight.”

Traffic in the area has been reduced to one lane and the exit to Market Street Downtown has been blocked off.

This is a developing story. Stay with 21 News for more information as it becomes available.