Second ODOT worker injured in fatal crash on I-680

Youngstown police are still investigating a deadly accident involving a road worker and an SUV on Interstate 680 Thursday. But according to Chief of Police Robin Lees, a medical emergency seems to have been to blame.

Shortly after 1 pm, police were called out to Interstate 680 southbound at the Market Street exit for a crash involving a pedestrian.

Chief Lees told 21 News that the 73-year-old driver of a silver SUV apparently suffered a medical emergency, swerved into the work area, and struck and Ohio Department of Transportation worker.

According to our print partner The Vindicator, Chief Lees identified the worker as John Pasko.

ODOT Director Jerry Wray says another worker was also injured and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a hospital.

Both men were clearing brush at the time, according to Wray.

Chief Lees says the worker was pushed into a piece of equipment which was being operated on the exit to Market Street.

A statement from ODOT Thursday afternoon confirmed that the worker died as a result of the crash.

ODOT District 4 Deputy Director John Picuri issued the following statement:

“We are deeply saddened today by the death of a member of our ODOT family. Ohio lost a hard-working public servant who will be truly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with their loved ones tonight.”

According to police the driver of the SUV was also injured in the crash and was taken to the hospital.

Officials are not yet releasing the identity of the driver.

Traffic in the area was blocked off but has since been restored.