No jail time for Beloit firefighter who pleads guilty to touching teenager

A former firefighter and EMT in two Valley communities has pleaded guilty to charges of inappropriately touching a teenaged girl.

Twenty-seven-year-old Travis Dick pleaded guilty to three of 19 charges before a judge Thursday morning.

According to the court, Dick pleaded guilty to two counts of disseminating matter harmful to a juvenile and one charge of sexual imposition.

Dick was ordered to pay $1,250 in fines. In addition, Dick was ordered to 180 days in jail, all of which was either suspended or given credit for time served.

As a condition of the sentencing, Dick will remain on probation for one year and must register as a sex offender, although it has yet to be determined which tier.

Dick was originally arrested on 19 different charges related to allegations that he had sexual contact with a teenaged girl.

According to a report, the teenage victim reported to Stark County Children Services on February 9.

Sebring Police say they then launched an investigation into the matter.

During an interview with police, Dick allegedly told investigators that there was physical contact between him and a juvenile girl.

According to the report, Dick admitted that the contact "could be viewed as inappropriate".

During the course of the investigation, a police report states that officers went through Dick's phone and found conversations in which Dick allegedly tried to pressure a teen to send him photos while she was in the shower.

The report also states that Dick "pressured" the victim to send illicit photos to another male as well.

According to police, Dick admitted to sending pictures of two juvenile females via Facebook messenger.

Police say that Dick also had videos on his phone depicting acts of bestiality, and searches on pornographic websites for "incest".

Following the charges, Dick was placed on the administrative leave with the Beloit Fire Department.

Newton Falls Joint Fire District Chief Doug Theobald said that Dick was terminated from his position with the department because he was still on a one year probationary period with the department.