Saint Patrick's Day events around the Valley this weekend

By Brandon Kozial, Multi-Media Prodicer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

The Saint Patrick's Day events will be in full swing this weekend, and the Valley has plenty of options on where to snag some Irish fare and green beer.

Here's a full list of happenings this weekend: 

St. Reuben's Day w Old Dublin Fish Fry - March 16, 6 p.m. to close
Kravitz Deli Liberty - 3135 Belmont Ave.
Kravitz Deli Poland - 311 South Main St.
As a way to kickoff Saint Patrick's Day, Kravitz will be hosting a fish fry at both the Liberty and Poland locations, including fried haddock, macaroni and cheese and coleslaw for $10.99. There will also be live entertainment at both locations. At Poland, Colleen McNally-Harris will take the stage from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., with no cover charge. At Liberty, County Mayo Irish Band will perform from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., with a $5 cover. 

O'Donold's Irish Pub & Grill Downtown - March 17, 8 a.m. to close
122 W. Federal St., Youngstown
(330) 743-0007
The downtown location of O'Donold's will offer green beer and live performances by the Dolan Family Singers at 8:30 a.m. as well as bagpipers and step dancers throughout the day. The pub will also have a DJ from 8 p.m. to close.

O'Donold's Irish Pub and Grill - March 17
6000 Mahoning Ave., Austintown
(330) 270-2800
The Austintown O'Donold's is celebrating its 15th annual Saint Patrick's Day party, promising food, music and, of course, green beer. Performers include Country Artist Chris Higbee, performing at 6 p.m., and Graphic Pink, hitting the stage at 9 p.m.

ShamRock The Block 2018 - March 17, 8 a.m. to close
100 W. Federal St., Youngstown
(330) 742-5595
The Federal will open at 8 a.m. for its annual Pints and Pancakes, serving green pancakes and green beer. The outdoor festivities kick off on West Federal Street at 11 a.m., and the live music starts at 12:30 p.m. Live acts include Shultz & The I.C, Northern Whiskey and Spirit of the Bear. 

The Rod - March 17, 8 a.m. to close
3726 Loveland Rd., Youngstown
(330) 782-9385
The Rod's serving green eggs and ham at 8 a.m. and continuing the day with Reuben sandwiches and drink specials like $3 green tea shots. Later, there will be a heated tent and a DJ.

Imbibe Martini Bar - March 17, 2p.m. to close
124 W. Federal St., Youngstown
(330) 743-1266
The martini bar will celebrate with green martinis, beer and Irish-inspired cocktails.

Brewtus Brewing Company - March 17, 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.
23 Chestnut Ave., Youngstown
Sharon, Pennsylvania 16146
Irish band County Mayo will be playing from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., with an appearance from the Irish Step Dancers from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Magic Tree Pub & Eatery - March 17, 8 a.m. to close
7463 South Ave., Boardman
(330) 629-2667
Magic Tree is kicking things off at 8 a.m. with an Irish breakfast and then continue the day with more Irish food, drinks, music and beer. Musicical guests for the event include The Rage, DJ Fast Freddie and the Chardon Polka Band.

Mojo's Pub and Grill - March 17, 11 a.m. to close
6292 Mahoning Ave., Austintown
(330) 793-6656
The Austintown pub is running specials including a $13.99 Corned Beef and Cabbage, $8.99 Reuben sandwiches, $7 Irish Car Bombs and $5 pints of Guinness.

Quaker Steak and Lube - March 17, 9 a.m. to close
435 Boardman Poland Rd., Youngstown
(330) 726-5823
The music starts at 9:30 a.m. and the food and drinks will continue throughout the day, featuring Quaker's Moe's Reuben as well as a Corned Beef and Swiss.

Quaker Steak and Lube - March 17, 6 a.m. to close
101 Chestnut St., Sharon
(724) 981-9464
The bar and grill will open up early at 6 a.m. and will feature Irish food, drinks and music all day.

