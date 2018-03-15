NY AG seeks sales, marketing records of opioid distributors - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

NY AG seeks sales, marketing records of opioid distributors

Posted: Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - The office of New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has served subpoenas on two opioid distributors as part of a multi-state investigation into their marketing and sales practices.

The subpoenas seek company records and communications relating to suspicious drug orders or cases in which opioids may have been improperly diverted by customers. The subpoenas went to Dublin, Ohio-based Cardinal Health and San Francisco-based McKesson.

Schneiderman, a Democrat, has said his office is working with other states to find out whether opioid distributors engaged in unlawful practices when it comes to marketing or selling prescription painkillers. The coalition is being led by officials in New York, Connecticut and Tennessee.

A spokeswoman for McKesson on Wednesday said the company has received the subpoena and is reviewing it.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Pot tourists can smoke it where they buy it in San Francisco

    Pot tourists can smoke it where they buy it in San Francisco

    Thursday, March 15 2018 5:25 PM EDT2018-03-15 21:25:17 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). In this March 1, 2018 photo, Rick Thompson, clockwise from bottom left, Keith Baskerville and Xavier Baskerville smoke marijuana while sitting in a booth in the smoking lounge at Barbary Coast Dispensary in San Francisco. San Fran...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). In this March 1, 2018 photo, Rick Thompson, clockwise from bottom left, Keith Baskerville and Xavier Baskerville smoke marijuana while sitting in a booth in the smoking lounge at Barbary Coast Dispensary in San Francisco. San Fran...
    Smoke is thick and business brisk at marijuana smoking lounge in San Francisco, one of the few places in America with Amsterdam-like marijuana bars.More >>
    Smoke is thick and business brisk at marijuana smoking lounge in San Francisco, one of the few places in America with Amsterdam-like marijuana bars.More >>

  • Video: Deputy never entered building during school massacre

    Video: Deputy never entered building during school massacre

    Thursday, March 15 2018 5:16 PM EDT2018-03-15 21:16:00 GMT
    (Courtesy of the Broward County Sheriff's Office via AP). This Feb. 14, 2018 frame from security video provided by the Broward County Sheriff's Office shows deputy Scot Peterson, right, outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. The...(Courtesy of the Broward County Sheriff's Office via AP). This Feb. 14, 2018 frame from security video provided by the Broward County Sheriff's Office shows deputy Scot Peterson, right, outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. The...
    Security video shows a Florida sheriff's deputy go toward the high school building while a gunman massacred 17 students and staff members, but he stayed outside with his handgun drawn.More >>
    Security video shows a Florida sheriff's deputy go toward the high school building while a gunman massacred 17 students and staff members, but he stayed outside with his handgun drawn.More >>

  • Report: Several people killed in pedestrian bridge collapse

    Report: Several people killed in pedestrian bridge collapse

    Thursday, March 15 2018 4:45 PM EDT2018-03-15 20:45:12 GMT

    A newly-installed pedestrian bridge has collapsed at Florida International University.

    More >>

    A newly-installed pedestrian bridge has collapsed at Florida International University.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms