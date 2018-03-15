Need for one pro league the new focus for women's hockey

By STEPHEN WHYNO AND JOHN WAWROW

AP Hockey Writers

For now, playing women's hockey professionally in North America isn't lucrative enough to be a full-time job except for the U.S. and Canadian national teams.

In the aftermath of the U.S. women winning gold at the Winter Olympics several players have called for one professional league where there are currently two competitors: the Canadian Women's Hockey League and National Women's Hockey League.

Neither league will address any notion of specific merger talks.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says the two leagues must first sort out their situations before any involvement.

