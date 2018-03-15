Need for one pro league the new focus for women's hockey

The McCourty twins are back together.More >>
Tyrod Taylor has no plans to be anything other than Cleveland's starting quarterback - for years.More >>
By STEPHEN WHYNO AND JOHN WAWROW AP Hockey WritersMore >>
High school basketball scores from Wednesday, March 14, 2018.More >>
Following four trades and a flurry of free-agent deals, the Cleveland Browns are looking better.More >>
The Youngstown State women's basketball team went cold in the second half and had its season end with a 70-59 loss to Binghamton in the opening round of the Women's Basketball Invitational on Wednesday evening at Beeghly Center.More >>
Mika Zibanejad scored the tying goal late in the third period and then got the winner 2:53 into overtime to rally the New York Rangers to a 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday night.More >>
