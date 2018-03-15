Finding new tenants to replace store closings

The announced closing of all Toys R Us and Babies R Us stores will create a new chunk of vacant real estate in the valley.

The Toys R Us shutdown comes on the heels of other closings in the valley, including K-Mart stores in Austintown, Boardman, Niles and Hermitage. The Boardman Babies R Us store is next door to another vacant space left by Staples. In some cases these 40 TO 60 thousand square feet spaces may be remodeled for multiple occupants.

"Often they are engineered so that they can be divisible, so if a big box tenant leaves they can separate it into smaller spaces," said John Rossi, of the Williamson College of Business at Youngstown State University.



Rossi says the situation is similar to the consolidation of the banking industry a few years back. "They had a lot of excess real estate on prime corners that needed to be turned into alternative uses or sold, a lot of those lots turned into urgent care centers or fast food locations," .



The fact is that other big box retailers like Dick"s Sporting Goods or Best Buy are not expanding the way they use to.



"It has diminished, there is a trend to do more on-line and have different channels of supply, and that has a tendency to have an adverse impact on opening new stores or brick and mortar stores," according to Rossi.



While some spaces are vacant for long periods, others, like the former H.H. Gregg big box store in Boardman have found new tenants. Trumbull Plaza on Parkman Road in Warren, a former K-Mart location, also was recently purchased by Rural King Supply.



