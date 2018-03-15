Brookfield Township under boil advisory

Community members in Brookfield Township are now being advised to boil their water.

According to a release from the Trumbull County Sanitary Engineers on Thursday, the alert affects customers who live on State Route 7 north of Warren Sharon Road, including Richard Drive and David Lane, as well as Wyngate Manor Mobile Park.

The Trumbull County Sanitary Engineers Office advises residents to boil any tap water used for drinking or ingestion for three to five minutes before use.

This advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

