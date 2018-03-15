Warren wants consideration for TJ Maxx facility - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Warren wants consideration for TJ Maxx facility

By Matt Stone, Reporter
WARREN, Ohio -

If you don't want it, we'll take it.

That's what Warren city leaders are saying to Lordstown who is currently discussing the construction of a new TJ Maxx distribution center proposed for that area.

The company that owns TJ Maxx and Marshalls is looking at land in Lordstown to build a new distribution center that could bring a thousand new jobs to the area.

The proposal was met with some opposition by a few homeowners and council members.  So if zoning and logistical issues don't work out, nearby Warren is showing interest.

Warren Safety-Service Director Enzo Cantalamessa said, "In the event it can't or won't go to Lordstown, here in the city we stand at the ready willing to offer anything we can to bring it to Warren. From the standpoint of geography, where it could be located in the city of Warren is comparable in the standpoint of highway access and infrastructure through our utilities."

Warren says the old Western Reserve School and Westlawn properties would be an ideal location.

Lordstown Mayor Arno Hill says the distribution center would be a huge asset to the village and its schools.  He doesn't think TJX would ever have interest in Warren.

"You know, everyone is a site selection expert. They say we are going to jump on the bandwagon. This company has done due diligence for two years they just aren't going to go and take somebody else's site. They do have a backup site maybe two. I know of one that is out of state," said Hill.

 Hill says he's confident an agreement can be worked out for Lordstown and TJX.

