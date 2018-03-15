Liberty unveils new recreation center - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Liberty unveils new recreation center

By Matt Stone, Reporter
LIBERTY TWP, Ohio -

Liberty Township has a new place where children and seniors can go to get some exercise or just to have some fun.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held  Thursday at the Liberty Youth Recreation and Impact Center.

It used to be the old high school gymnasium, but it's been refurbished for indoor tennis, basketball, baseball and much more.

"Everybody in the community, from the littlest guys and girls all the way to the senior citizens. It's about giving back to the community. Back to the families in Liberty. Liberty has been on the rise lately and that's another reason why we are so proud of what we're doing here," said Superintendent Joseph Nohra.

Liberty is teaming with the Jewish Community Center who will facilitate after-school programming and sports leagues.

